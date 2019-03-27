Bloggytown

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Trump is visiting Florida this week to see Lake Okeechobee and probably get in a round of golf

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 11:48 AM

click image PHOTO VIA KID ROCK/TWITTER
On Twitter, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere wrote that President Donald Trump is slated to "visit Lake Okeechobee Friday to tout work on dike repair, EAA reservoir."

The White House added that Trump will be in the state to promote work on the Herbert Hoover Dike around Lake Okeechobee and a reservoir in the Everglades Agricultural Area. Trump is expected to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The dike is a 143-mile earthen dam that was completed in the late '60s, and it's supposed to reduce impacts from flooding as a result of high lake levels for a large area of South Florida. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says that since 2001 it has invested over $870 million in projects designed to reduce the risk of catastrophic failure of the aging structure.

TCPalm wrote that the president is expected to talk about how his administration worked with Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio on hurrying up the completion of a beleaguered dike rehab that's supposed to improve water management and the dike's overall integrity (completion was set for 2025, but now it's supposed to be ready by 2022).



"The Herbert Hoover Dike project exemplifies the Trump Administration’s efforts to promote federal and state collaboration on infrastructure projects that benefit its surrounding communities," the White House wrote in a statement, "which is why it was prioritized in the president’s 2019 budget request."

Problem is that Scott and Rubio – along with U.S. Rep. Brian Mast and U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney, both Republican – issued a joint March 13 news release saying that the White House budget request "failed to include sufficient funding for Everglades restoration" efforts. The News Service of Florida points out that environmentalists have also said that Trump’s budget falls short for the Everglades.

So, yeah, Trump's do-boys keep trying to make him look good, but the president is probably just in town to play golf with cronies like Kid Rock anyway, right?

