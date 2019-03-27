Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Tip Jar

Sanford's Little Fish Huge Pond is closing after 12 years in business, owner says

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 6:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SCOTT HORN
  • Photo by Scott Horn
Sanford staple Little Fish Huge Pond, the eclectic neighborhood dive bar that's been host to a variety of music, comedy, poetry and other events, is reportedly closing at the end of the month.

Owner Moire Wisdom revealed on her Facebook page that their lease is coming to an end and she "can't get a new lease," though whether that's a financial decision or the decision of the owner of the building isn't clear.

Orlando Weekly reached out to Wisdom for comment, but she did not immediately respond.

screen_shot_2019-03-27_at_6.12.33_pm.png

Wisdom says that a big party is in the works to send the bar off in style.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A new candy shop with giant treats is opening at Margaritaville Resort Orlando tomorrow Read More

  2. Disney Springs debuts new mac and cheese food truck clearly meant for stoners Read More

  3. Florida lawmakers want to limit how high you can get on medical marijuana Read More

  4. Disney bans smoking inside its Orlando, California theme parks starting May 1 Read More

  5. Dixie Dharma, Kai Asian Street Fare and more join lineup at Oviedo's Food Factory hall Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation