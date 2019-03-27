Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Sanford's Little Fish Huge Pond is closing after 12 years in business, owner says
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 6:26 PM
Sanford staple Little Fish Huge Pond
, the eclectic neighborhood dive bar that's been host to a variety of music, comedy, poetry and other events, is reportedly closing at the end of the month.
Owner Moire Wisdom revealed on her Facebook page
that their lease is coming to an end and she "can't get a new lease," though whether that's a financial decision or the decision of the owner of the building isn't clear.
Orlando Weekly
reached out to Wisdom for comment, but she did not immediately respond.
Wisdom says that a big party is in the works to send the bar off in style.
