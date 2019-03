click to enlarge Photo via Disney

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is set to celebrate the iconic soundtrack work of prolific composer John Williams next month, with performances of his scores for theandfilms jam-packed into one night in April.The Orlando Phil will be joined by Michael Krajewski, Music Director of the Philly Pops and Principal Pops Conductor of the Atlanta and Jacksonville Symphonies, and the University of Central Florida Chorus The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra perform the "Star Wars and More: The Music of John Williams" program on Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Bob Carr Theater. Tickets are available here.