Get a first look at SeaWorld Orlando's now open Sesame Street land

click image Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando opened its new Sesame Street land Thursday, and it's pretty adorable.The immersive land features landmarks from the popular children's television show including the 123 stoop, Mr. Hooper's Store, Big Bird's Nest and Abby Cadabby's Garden, as well as the lovable furry friends Elmo, Grover and Rosita.The six-acre attraction includes interactive experiences like "Elmo's Window," where guests can dance and sing with the furry red monster and his friends, as well as the "Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck Challenge," where guests can create delicious meals with Cookie Monster and Gonger, according to a news release.The land also features six rides, including Abby's Flower Tower; Cookie Drop!; Slimey's Slider; Big Bird's Twirl 'n' Whirl; Elmo's Choo Choo Train; and Super Grover's Box Car Derby. There's also a Rubber Duckie Water Works wet play area.Sesame Street land will also feature daily activities like Storytime with Big Bird at his nest and a Sesame Street Party Parade with Elmo, Big Bird and all the different characters.SeaWorld has also placed food trucks and a speciality drink stand in the land where guests can get healthy options and dessert. Mr. Hooper's Store features plush toys, apparel, collectible pins and Elmo's Interactive Light-Up Bubble Wand, which unlocks hidden surprises throughout the park."We are thrilled to officially welcome guests to walk down Sesame Street for the very first time in the theme park capital of the world," says Mark Pauls, SeaWorld Orlando president, in a statement. "With over 30 new ways to play and an award-winning parade, this is a new land that guests of all ages will love, and we are excited to share it with the world."