Enzian goes eastbound and down with free screening of 'Smokey and the Bandit' in Central Park

The City of Winter Park and Enzian team up for a screening of one of Burt Reynolds’ most popular movies this week. Smokey and the Bandit
tells the story of a charismatic truck driver, the titular Bandit, leading a convoy of trucks to deliver beer to a race and win a bet. Public drinking is frowned upon at these family-friendly outdoor screenings, but there’s no law that says you can’t chug a sixer of Coors in your car before you find a spot to watch the movie. Wait, no, there is a law against that. Don’t do that.
8 p.m. Thursday; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org
