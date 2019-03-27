The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

The Gist

Enzian goes eastbound and down with free screening of 'Smokey and the Bandit' in Central Park

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 9:43 PM

click to enlarge gal_drink_smokey_and_the_bandit.jpg
The City of Winter Park and Enzian team up for a screening of one of Burt Reynolds’ most popular movies this week. Smokey and the Bandit tells the story of a charismatic truck driver, the titular Bandit, leading a convoy of trucks to deliver beer to a race and win a bet. Public drinking is frowned upon at these family-friendly outdoor screenings, but there’s no law that says you can’t chug a sixer of Coors in your car before you find a spot to watch the movie. Wait, no, there is a law against that. Don’t do that.

8 p.m. Thursday; Central Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney Springs debuts new mac and cheese food truck clearly meant for stoners Read More

  2. Dixie Dharma, Kai Asian Street Fare and more join lineup at Oviedo's Food Factory hall Read More

  3. Florida lawmakers want to limit how high you can get on medical marijuana Read More

  4. A new candy shop with giant treats is opening at Margaritaville Resort Orlando tomorrow Read More

  5. Winter Park's Ravenous Pig is opening a brewery next door this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation