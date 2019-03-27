28 free concerts coming to Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, March 27:
Photo via Jack Beats/Facebook
Jack Beats
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, March 28:
Leisure Chief
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 p.m. at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Bingo Players
9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave5.
Moloko Plus: Zap Danger, Aaron's Home, Exatari
8 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Thursday Night Hang: Eddie Marshall Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
The Voice of Melrose
6 pm at The Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Friday, March 29:
Hip-Hop With Friends
9 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Jack Beats
9 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Jordan Foley
8:30 pm; Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St.
Saturday, March 30:
Curtains, Grave Return
9 pm at Whiskey Lou's Lounge, 121 N. Bumby Ave.
Earth Hour: Clarisa Kelley (Le Montro)
8:30 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse, Nicholas Roberts
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Percepción Mística
8 pm at Wop's Hops, 419 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Shakespeare's Audible-Parts & Accessories
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
She Steps to the Mic
1 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Sunday, March 31:
Ancient Sun
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Really Fast Horses, Suburban Drive, Please Be Kind, XDF
8 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
UCF Percussion Ensembles
2 pm at UCF Visual Arts Building, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Monday, April 1:
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 p.m. at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 p.m. at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Eugene Snowden's Watu Rhythm Band
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Keegan Matthews
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, April 2:
The Groove Orient
10:30 p.m. at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Guest Artist Recital: Claudio Marcotulli
7:30 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
