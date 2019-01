Sabrina Carpenter, Bazzi added to Universal Orlando's 2019 Mardi Gras line-up

click to enlarge Photo via Universal Orlando

Feb. 9- BUSH



BUSH Feb. 16 -Gavin DeGraw



-Gavin DeGraw Feb. 17 -Dan + Shay



-Dan + Shay Feb. 23 -Macklemore



-Macklemore March 2 -Sabrina Carpenter



-Sabrina Carpenter March 9 -Becky G



-Becky G March 10 -Sean Paul



-Sean Paul March 16 -Steve Miller Band



-Steve Miller Band March 17 -Ziggy Marley

-Ziggy Marley March 23 -NF



-NF March 24 -Pitbull



-Pitbull March 30-Bazzi

Universal's Mardi Gras also includes authentic Cajun dining and nightly parades. The event will run from Feb. 9 through April 4.

Two new acts will headline the Mardi Gras event at Universal Orlando coming next month.Universal announced this morning that Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter and "Mine" singer Bazzi will headline performances in March. Carpenter is scheduled to perform on March 2 and Bazzi on March 30, according to a press release.These are just two out of the star-studded lineup, which also includes Dan + Shay on Feb. 17, Macklemore on Feb. 23 and Pitbull on March 24.Here's the full lineup so far:Admission is included with an annual pass.Tickets are available online.