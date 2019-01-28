Tip Jar

Monday, January 28, 2019

Midici Neapolitan Pizza now open in Maitland City Centre

Posted By on Mon, Jan 28, 2019 at 2:03 PM

Midici, which focuses on original Italian Neapolitan pizza, is now open and serving pies in Maitland.

Midici opened its doors last Saturday, Jan. 26, at 171 S. Orlando Ave. This is the seventh location in Florida; other locations can be found in Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach.

Midici offers personal-sized pizzas with selections like classic pepperoni, but the house speciality is the Neapolitan pizza made with double zero flour, water, sea salt and yeast.

If you're not in the mood for pizza, there's a selection of pastas and salads. Midici also serves beer, but location menus vary.



