Band of the Week: Jim Ivy's Tangled Bell Ensemble

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youI formed the Tangled Bell Ensemble in 2015 for a performance at the Gallery at Avalon Island’s In-Between Series. The performance at the Timucua Arts House on Sunday, Feb. 3, will be our fourth performance. This performance is titled:The lineup for the ensemble is ever-changing, depending upon the theme of the performance and, of course, artist availability. Current members are:A.J. Herring: tromboneAndrew Toth: trumpetDan Reaves: electronicsElizabeth A. Baker: pianoMatthew Davis: celloSarah Morrison: violinSyoma Klochko: guitar, accordionThomas Milovac: upright bassHarley Galeano: drumsSteven Garnett: readingHolly Tavel: readingJim Ivy: saxophones, composition, conductingThis ensemble has not recorded. There are a number of releases under my name or groups I’ve been in at my Bandcamp site . Sadly, I have not kept up with more recent recordings. https://soundcloud.com/jimivysounds

jimivymusic.com

Also ferociously out of date.The journey is the destination.The 2018 Accidental Music Festival marathon.All of our shows, with the exception of the Accidental Music Festival marathon, have been just our shows. Personally, there are tons of bands I like to play shows with in other bands: The Woolly Bushmen, Bubble Boys, Golden Pelicans, The WildTones, for example. There are also newer bands, such as Bongus, that I would love to share a stage with.I couldn’t tell you that, but the best quote I’ve ever received was from an article about our premiere performance from the’s Bao Le-Huu: “The local rule is that if Jim Ivy is involved, it’s gonna be weird or smart, often both.”My main goal of this exploration is to juxtapose seemingly conflicting concepts and approaches, and display them in an aligning way; to show how antagonistic forces and unfamiliarity can create a cooperative friction and become formidable allies.I love the Orlando music scene. I’ve been around long enough to have seen it ebb and flow a number of times, each time coming back with new, uniquely original musicians and bands. Now, if we could just keep things stable for a few years in a row, it might help it to grow.There are several things in the works with various Orlando groups and collectives, but nothing I can really talk about yet as they are brand new ideas and not quite worked out. Stay tuned, though. There is always something interesting happening.