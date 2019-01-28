The Heard

Monday, January 28, 2019

Alan Jackson announces an Orlando show set for this September

Posted By on Mon, Jan 28, 2019 at 6:07 PM

Country music star - and inductee to both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame - Alan Jackson will be returning to Orlando for the first time in nearly twenty years this September for one of just two Florida shows. And Jackson promises a greatest hits set that will pull from over thirty years worth of his albums.

Alan Jackson headlines the Amway Center with William Michael Morgan on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 1.

