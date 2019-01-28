Monday, January 28, 2019
Alan Jackson announces an Orlando show set for this September
on Mon, Jan 28, 2019 at 6:07 PM
Country music star - and inductee to both the Country Music Hall of Fame
and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
- Alan Jackson
will be returning to Orlando for the first time in nearly twenty years this September for one of just two Florida shows
. And Jackson promises a greatest hits set
that will pull from over thirty years worth of his albums.
Alan Jackson headlines the Amway Center
with William Michael Morgan on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 1.
