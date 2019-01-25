Tip Jar

Friday, January 25, 2019

Parramore Farmers Market returns to full operations in a new venue

Posted By on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 7:03 AM

click to enlarge gal_parramore_farmers_market_adobestock_212363940.jpeg.jpg
The Parramore Farmers Market is making its long-awaited return this weekend at a whole new location. The market has moved from outside the Orlando City Stadium to a friendlier parking lot with a lot more shade owned by the Florida Department of Health on Central Boulevard. Now a year-round venture, the Parramore Farmers Market will be run by youth from the Parramore Kidz Zone – the same kids who captured our hearts with their delicious nonprofit startup, Black Bee Honey. More than 30 local vendors will be here selling fresh fruits and vegetables, and customers can buy fresh foods using their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) card.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 | Florida Department of Health, 832 W. Central Blvd. | 407-246-2121 | orlando.gov/market | free

