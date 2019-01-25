Parramore Farmers Market returns to full operations in a new venue

click to enlarge
The Parramore Farmers Market is making its long-awaited return this weekend at a whole new location. The market has moved from outside the Orlando City Stadium to a friendlier parking lot with a lot more shade owned by the Florida Department of Health on Central Boulevard. Now a year-round venture, the Parramore Farmers Market will be run by youth from the Parramore Kidz Zone – the same kids who captured our hearts with their delicious nonprofit startup, Black Bee Honey. More than 30 local vendors will be here selling fresh fruits and vegetables, and customers can buy fresh foods using their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) card.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 | Florida Department of Health, 832 W. Central Blvd. | 407-246-2121 | orlando.gov/market
| free
