Lucinda Williams and Drive-By Truckers team up for a songwriting tour de force at the Plaza Live

click to enlarge
-
David McClister
-
Lucinda Williams
Two giants of the Americana scene join forces at the Plaza this week: Lucinda Williams and Drive-By Truckers. Williams, one of the most respected living songwriters, has proven her mettle at writing in a variety of genres, including last year’s collaboration with jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd, Vanished Gardens
. Georgia’s Drive-By Truckers, known for infusing Southern rock with creative storytelling and humor, went all-in on the contemporary political divide on 2016’s American Band
, resulting in one of the most vital albums of their career. The two are pairing up for a string of shows before and after the fourth annual Outlaw Country Cruise, making this engagement a bargain in comparison.
with Erika Wennerstrom | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.com
| $49.50-$74.50
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ The Plaza Live
425 N. Bumby Ave.
Milk District
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$49.50-$74.50
Concerts/Events