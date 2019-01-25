The Heard

Friday, January 25, 2019

The Heard

Lucinda Williams and Drive-By Truckers team up for a songwriting tour de force at the Plaza Live

Posted By on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 8:07 AM

click to enlarge Lucinda Williams - DAVID MCCLISTER
  • David McClister
  • Lucinda Williams
Two giants of the Americana scene join forces at the Plaza this week: Lucinda Williams and Drive-By Truckers. Williams, one of the most respected living songwriters, has proven her mettle at writing in a variety of genres, including last year’s collaboration with jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd, Vanished Gardens. Georgia’s Drive-By Truckers, known for infusing Southern rock with creative storytelling and humor, went all-in on the contemporary political divide on 2016’s American Band, resulting in one of the most vital albums of their career. The two are pairing up for a string of shows before and after the fourth annual Outlaw Country Cruise, making this engagement a bargain in comparison.

with Erika Wennerstrom | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.com | $49.50-$74.50

