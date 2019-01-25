History Center celebrates the renaming of Mosquito County with a day of free activities

click to enlarge
-
Rancher wrangling an alligator in front of Sinclair's Real Estate Agency at Orange Avenue and Pine Street, 1855.
Back in the frontier days when Florida was a wild, poisonous hellscape that only the brave and/or stupid bothered to settle, someone with a penchant for accuracy decided to call this area Mosquito County. But on Jan. 27, 1845, just a few months before Florida was admitted to the union, the area got renamed to the much more appealing Orange County. In celebration of the 174th anniversary of that olden-days equivalent of renaming your Instagram account, Orange County Regional History Center is inviting everyone over for a day of free admission and family-friendly activities. You can join a scavenger hunt or learn about the mosquito plagues, but be sure to take a look at the exhibits while you’re there to connect with the weird, wonderful history of Central Florida.
noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 | Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd. | 407-836-8500 | thehistorycenter.org
| free
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Orange County Regional History Center
65 E. Central Blvd.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sun., Jan. 27, 12-5 p.m.
Price:
free
Events