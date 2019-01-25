Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 25, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida Commission on Ethics finds probable cause that Andrew Gillum violated ethics laws

Posted By on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA FACEBOOK.COM/ANDREWGILLUMFL
  • Screen grab via Facebook.com/AndrewGillumFL
On Friday, the Florida Commission on Ethics announced it had found probable cause that former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum violated state ethics laws.

The allegations stem from trips Gillum took with lobbyists and vendors to Costa Rica and New York in 2016 while he was still mayor of Tallahassee, where he allegedly accepted gifts worth more than $100, including a ticket to a performance of Hamilton. Under Florida law, officials are barred from accepting gifts to influence them or gifts over $100 from vendors or lobbyists that have worked with the agency. Officials are required to disclose gifts over that amount, with exceptions for their family members.

Gillum, however, never reported gifts from either of those trips. But then again, he didn't have to, as it was later revealed that undercover FBI agents investigating public corruption into city officials were on the trip.

Gillum now has the option of entering into a settlement with the Ethics Commission. That, of course, would involve either an admission of guilt by Gillum or contesting the allegations in a court-like administrative hearing.



Tallahassee business Erwin Jackson, who filed a state ethics complaints against Gillum in 2017, and Gillum's attorney Barry Richard confirmed the Ethics Commission's findings to the Tallahassee Democrat

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sunday's traffic in downtown Orlando will be a perfect 'traffuck' Read More

  2. Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel resigns after photos surface showing him in blackface Read More

  3. Proper & Wild, a new vegan concept from Sanctum owners, will open in Winter Park next week Read More

  4. Florida has a serious problem with right-wing extremists Read More

  5. It was only a matter of time before Roger Stone was arrested Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation