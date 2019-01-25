Don Price will a screen long-lost Orlando documentary he found in a dumpster

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Leave it to a guy like Don Price to find a priceless piece of Orlando history, like a long-lost documentary film chronicling life in old time Parramore.
Price, who recently retired from a 31-year stint as Greenwood Cemetery sexton, says years ago he discovered a 16mm documentary film – titled "Orlando, The City Beautiful" and dated "8/8/1962" – in old boxes from City Hall at the bottom of a dumpster.
In Price's telling, the 23-minute film revolves the neighborhood Parramore prior to the Civil Rights Movement, at a time when amenities like indoor plumping were scarce in homes throughout the traditionally African American community.
Since then, he's digitalized the film – a screening of which will be held at Ten 10 Brewing Company in partnership with the Mosquito County Tours on Thursday, Jan. 31, followed by an open discussion led by Price.
For more information, check out the event's Facebook
page.
Tickets are $10, which include admission and one drink ticket. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the screening will kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.