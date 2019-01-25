Death Stair and Material Body bring New Orleans darkness to Stonewall

click to enlarge
Image via Material Body/Bandcamp
Material Body
It’s a night of new dark body music from the swamps of the Big Easy as solo projects Death Stair and Material Body descend on Stonewall’s Panic! for a one-off date. Aaron Bell’s Death Stair is already garnering healthy buzz for such a young project, and it’s no mystery why. Death Stair’s sound is lean and insistent, not a note wasted, and it’s a superlative balance of gothic anguish and gleaming techno grooves. Sharp-eyed local underground dwellers will recognize Material Body from a show just over a year ago at Anime Fun Shop, and their alter ego Divorce Ring has played the City Beautiful a number of times. Material Body’s relentless analog grooves hammer their point home beautifully. This one’s ideal for the goth elders and the new wavers alike.
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 | Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | stonewallorlando.com
| $7
@ Stonewall Bar Orlando
741 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Jan. 25, 9 p.m.
Price:
$7
