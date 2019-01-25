The Heard

Friday, January 25, 2019

Death Stair and Material Body bring New Orleans darkness to Stonewall

Posted By on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Material Body - IMAGE VIA MATERIAL BODY/BANDCAMP
  • Image via Material Body/Bandcamp
  • Material Body
It’s a night of new dark body music from the swamps of the Big Easy as solo projects Death Stair and Material Body descend on Stonewall’s Panic! for a one-off date. Aaron Bell’s Death Stair is already garnering healthy buzz for such a young project, and it’s no mystery why. Death Stair’s sound is lean and insistent, not a note wasted, and it’s a superlative balance of gothic anguish and gleaming techno grooves. Sharp-eyed local underground dwellers will recognize Material Body from a show just over a year ago at Anime Fun Shop, and their alter ego Divorce Ring has played the City Beautiful a number of times. Material Body’s relentless analog grooves hammer their point home beautifully. This one’s ideal for the goth elders and the new wavers alike.

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 | Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | stonewallorlando.com | $7 
