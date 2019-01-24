The Gist

Thursday, January 24, 2019

Wrestling returns to the Will's Pub parking lot at Mayhem on Mills III

Posted By on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 6:00 AM

Does another numbingly bad three-hour episode of WWE Raw have you, the discerning wrestling fan, glumly pouting, “That’s it! I can’t take any more!”? Well, take heart because the regional indie wrestling scene is popping off, what with True Vision Dojo, Atomic Pro, USA Pro, IWA and even the heavily hyped All Elite. But maybe you like your wrestling a little more, um, grungy and rude? Then this third edition of Mayhem on Mills is for you. Following closely on the heels of an October event that saw a member of the Ugly Ducklings jump off the roof of Will’s Pub and onto his prone opponent in the ring, and Drennen casually tossed into a coffin to end his match, this Sunday promises more of the same punk-infused wrestling carnage, and then some. We’re particularly excited to see Puerto Rican lucha madman Serpentico square off against no less than Teddy Stigma. The afternoon will be capped off by live sets from Trampoline Team and Psience.

3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $15

