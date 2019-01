Wekiva Island promises plenty of craft beer for Otter Fest; not as confident about otters

click to enlarge

Wekiva Island – already a popular weekend drinking spot – turns up the fun this weekend with Otter Fest, a craft beer celebration. Attendees get to sample beer and wine from 13 different craft breweries while enjoying the lazy riverside view. VIPs get to enter an hour early and the chance to win some prizes. Otter sightings not guaranteed.2-5 p.m. Saturday; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Drive, Longwood; $25-$35; wekivaisland.com