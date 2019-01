SeaWorld announces Coolio, Sugar Ray, Bret Michaels and more for 2019 Seven Seas festival

click to enlarge Photo via Coolio/Facebook

If Coolio rap the words, "As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life, I'm at a SeaWorld food fest," it'll definitely be worth it.This morning, SeaWorld Orlando announced the first wave of artists set to perform at the 2019 Seven Seas Food Festival.Notable acts include Coolio and the rest of the "I Love the 90's" crew, Flo Rida, Sugar Ray and more. All shows are held at the Bayside Stadium and are included with regular admission. Here's the lineup so far:– The Fray– Sugar Ray– Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons– Little River Band– Flo Rida– 98 Degrees– Lifehouse– Cole Swindell– Lee Brice with LOCASH (5:00 p.m. start time)– I Love the 90’s ft En Vogue, Kid N Play, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC (5:00 p.m. start time)– Bret Michaels– Gente De ZonaSeaWorld recently announced a new Annual Pass deal for Florida residents starting at $10.99 a month, as well as free admission to children ages 5 and under.