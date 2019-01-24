The Heard

Thursday, January 24, 2019

The Heard

SeaWorld announces Coolio, Sugar Ray, Bret Michaels and more for 2019 Seven Seas festival

Posted By on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 11:23 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA COOLIO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Coolio/Facebook
If Coolio rap the words, "As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life, I'm at a SeaWorld food fest," it'll definitely be worth it.

This morning, SeaWorld Orlando announced the first wave of artists set to perform at the 2019 Seven Seas Food Festival.

Notable acts include Coolio and the rest of the "I Love the 90's" crew, Flo Rida, Sugar Ray and more. All shows are held at the Bayside Stadium and are included with regular admission. Here's the lineup so far:

February 9 – The Fray
February 10 – Sugar Ray
February 16 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
February 17 – Little River Band
February 23 – Flo Rida
February 24 – 98 Degrees
March 2 – Lifehouse
March 3 – Cole Swindell
March 9 – Lee Brice with LOCASH (5:00 p.m. start time)
March 10 – I Love the 90’s ft En Vogue, Kid N Play, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC (5:00 p.m. start time)
March 16 – Bret Michaels
March 17 – Gente De Zona



SeaWorld recently announced a new Annual Pass deal for Florida residents starting at $10.99 a month, as well as free admission to children ages 5 and under.

