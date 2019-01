Orlando Museum of Art and the Mennello team up for a double art opening this week

click to enlarge Lawrence Lebduska

"Self Portrait Asleep With Creatures"

Event Details The Unbridled Paintings of Lawrence H. Lebduska @ Mennello Museum of American Art 900 E. Princeton St. Mills 50 Orlando, FL When: Fri., Jan. 25, 5:30 p.m. and Jan. 26-May 12 Price: $5 Art Map

Event Details Louis Dewis: A Belgian Post-Impressionist @ Orlando Museum of Art 2416 N. Mills Ave. Mills 50 Orlando, FL When: Jan. 25-May 5 Price: $15 Art Map

Pearls were clutched and lattes spit-taked last week when word leaked that Orlando Museum of Art was considering moving to Lake Nona. Without claiming any inside knowledge of the situation, we have to say this seems … unlikely. (It’s a move straight out of the junior-high queen bee playbook: not feeling appreciated? Threaten to leave the party so everyone begs you to stay.) Besides, if OMA left the Loch Haven Cultural Park, we could no longer enjoy delightfully synergistic events like tonight’s two-museum, one-ticket deal.opens Friday at OMA and so doesat the Mennello, just across the green (a free shuttle bus is available for those who disdain the trek). Squint like Ferris Bueller at Dewis’ hazy, Corot-influenced landscapes, then bask in the life force radiating from Lebduska’s surreal American dreamscapes, all for just $10. That’s a double-header worth appreciating.6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 | Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; Mennello Museum of American Art, 900 E. Princeton St. | 407-896-4231; omart.org | 407-246-4278; mennellomuseum.org | $10