Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 24, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida Secretary of State says no hacks took place during 2018 midterm elections

Posted By on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 11:34 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY TOM ARTHUR VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
During a hearing Thursday morning, Michael Ertel, the state's new elections chief, told a House subcommittee there was no evidence that Florida's voting systems were tampered with during the November 2018 midterms.

"In Florida we spend millions of dollars on cybersecurity and ensuring that our system was not penetrated by any external forces. And to our knowledge there have not been any penetrations of the system. Which is amazing," Ertel told the Florida House Oversight, Transparency and Public Management Subcommittee, per the website Florida Politics.

In light election interference issues in 2016, Ertel also noted how high the stakes are in Florida as we look toward Election Day 2020.

"And so if anyone is going to target a state for a presidential election, we fully recognize we need to defend against that. And while it didn't happen in 2018, just because your quarterback hasn't been sacked doesn't mean you bench your left tackle," Ertel said. "What you do is make sure you continue to protect that quarterback, continue to protect that system. And that's what we're going to do in 2019 and 2020 and beyond."



Prior to his appointment to the Florida Secretary of State position by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in late December, Ertel served as the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections since 2005.

"I think the worst-case scenario is what is currently happening, which is voters lacking trust in the [elections] process," Ertel told Orlando Weekly in September, when asked about voters' potential doubts heading into the Nov. 6 midterms. "So regardless of whether there is any interference, which there hasn't been, there are partisans all over the political spectrum who are proffering interference in the election. What that does is it causes voters to have a lack of faith in the process."

Ertel added at the time: "If voters have a lack of faith in the process, they might not vote in the end."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida has a serious problem with right-wing extremists Read More

  2. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will open its first Florida location in Orlando Read More

  3. Everyone needs to watch Comedy Central's new 'Drunk History' episode about the Florida Everglades Read More

  4. Disney's new Star Wars land will likely be getting the world's greatest ride Read More

  5. At least 5 people dead in mass shooting at Florida bank Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation