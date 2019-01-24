Tip Jar

Thursday, January 24, 2019

Bolay will open new location in Winter Park this February

Posted By on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge VIA BOLAY
  • via Bolay
Fast-casual and 100 percent gluten-free restaurant, Bolay, is about to open a new location in Winter Park.

Located in the Sprouts plaza at 1971 Aloma Ave., the grand opening will be held Feb. 15 and will be full of activities and giveaways, such as a free catering party for the first 25 customers, a pineapple scavenger hunt, free exercise vouchers to Hard Exercise Works and Winter Park Fitness, and more.

Bolay already has one location in Lake Nona and plans to open another near the University of Central Florida later this year.

As the second Bolay to be opening in the Orlando area, founders Chris Gannon and his father, Tim Gannon, who is also the co-founder of Outback Steakhouse, have created the only completely gluten-free, fast-casual restaurant in Florida that is GF Certified.



“Bringing in top chefs from across the globe is proof of our commitment to providing the best at every turn for our team and our guests,” said Bolay CEO Chris Gannon. “We make sure that the food is full of flavor and energy, much like this area. We not only want Bolay to be a part of your life, we want your life to be that much healthier and bolder because of Bolay.”

As part of the dining experience, customers build their own bowls with superfoods like kale, quinoa and spinach and add protein options such as steak, shrimp and tofu.

Bolay will be open seven days a week, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sundays.

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara recently reviewed the Lake Nona location, and you can read all about that here.

