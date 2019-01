Roland Loud rolls into the Nook with free dinner this weekend

click to enlarge Image via Roland Loud/Facebook

Event Details Roland Loud @ The Nook on Robinson 2432 E. Robinson St. Milk District Orlando, FL When: Fri., Jan. 25, 10 p.m. Price: free Concerts/Events Map

The lo-fi beats-obsessed crew at Roland Loud take their show to the Milk District for a spot at the Nook this week. Members like Gwadcip$, Wush and Sam Ramesses play with slowed-down samples and beats while John Alamo provides visual accompaniment. And if you get there early enough, there’ll be some free rice and beans with chicken for anyone who wants some.10 p.m. Friday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson