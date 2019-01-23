The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

The Heard

Roland Loud rolls into the Nook with free dinner this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jan 23, 2019 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA ROLAND LOUD/FACEBOOK
The lo-fi beats-obsessed crew at Roland Loud take their show to the Milk District for a spot at the Nook this week. Members like Gwadcip$, Wush and Sam Ramesses play with slowed-down samples and beats while John Alamo provides visual accompaniment. And if you get there early enough, there’ll be some free rice and beans with chicken for anyone who wants some.

10 p.m. Friday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Roland Loud
@ The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Jan. 25, 10 p.m.
Price: free
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
Bakery and Bar/Pub
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Roland Loud @ The Nook on Robinson

    • Fri., Jan. 25, 10 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's new Star Wars land will likely be getting the world's greatest ride Read More

  2. Everything we know about the huge update coming to Jurassic Park at Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

  3. Popular food truck Pepe will open permanent location in Disney Springs Read More

  4. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi accepts Washington lobbyist position Read More

  5. Florida's smokable medical marijuana case remains up in the air Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation