Psych-folk hero Amen Dunes finally comes to Orlando and shines his curious diamond

finally came to Orlando. In its ongoing mutation, the eminent project ofhas in recent years been racking up serious indie cred with a string of critically acclaimed albums onand a history of smart, purposeful and high-profile collaborations like withwho were essentially his backing band on his previous album (2014’s).Amen Dunes has been in a period of dramatic development recently, showcasing a sound of more clarity and form than ever. But not only has McMahon’sremained intact, it’s been given a new level of depth and dimension. Now, his psych-folk, besides being bigger than the confines of that genre, paints a whole world that’s halcyon, bewitching and bathed in deep, gorgeous hues.In concert, that craft was honored by an exceptional five-piece band with the sophistication, mastery and restraint to render these songs with all the supreme atmosphere and space they deserve.In the middle of all this rich instrumental tapestry, McMahon beamed with his trademark quivering resonance, casting all in a light both bright and bent. His step may be relatively more accessible now, but nothing here dims his outsider flame. It’s just a wider, more beckoning portal into theof Amen Dunes. And with ace playing by a great band and McMahon’s presence, all that warped allure was alive on stage.Also, serious love to McMahon for requesting that the housebehind the bar during their otherwise immersive performance. And credit to the staff for immediately obliging. It’s an ask that more featured artists should make.Opening tourmatewho came backed by a lively full band, is a young Philadelphia artist who deals in a kind ofthat manages the feat of being melodic and breezy without being easy or predictable. The songs skip, flutter and shine but never in ways expected or conventional. Each nugget comes on with spirited immediacy, then surprises as often as it hooks, and then is gone before you quite figure out its spell.