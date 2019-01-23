The Heard

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Friday's TLC show in Orlando has been postponed until June

Posted By on Wed, Jan 23, 2019 at 4:39 PM

click image PHOTO VIA TLC/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via TLC/Facebook
Sad news for fans of R&B duo TLC; they've postponed Friday's show at the Hard Rock Live due to T-Boz coming down with the flu. But fear not, the show has already been rescheduled.

TLC will have a re-do at the Hard Rock Live on Friday, June 28. Tickets for Friday's show will be honored for the June date or as needed refunds can be obtained at point of purchase.

