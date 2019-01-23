The Gist

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

The Gist

At least the NFL Pro Bowl is both closer and cheaper than the Super Bowl

Posted By on Wed, Jan 23, 2019 at 1:16 PM

PHOTO VIA CAMPING WORLD STADIUM/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Camping World Stadium/Facebook
For professional football fans, the mention of certain players’ names gets the blood flowing. Names like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley – they’ll all be in Orlando this week for the 2019 NFC-AFC Pro Bowl. Some folks might even call this game a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, because chances are you’ll never witness this high caliber of players on a football field again. That is, until next year’s Pro Bowl. So come out to Camping World Stadium for your own modern-day rendition of a gladiator battle, and be entertained.

3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 | Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place | campingworldstadium.com | $33-$752

