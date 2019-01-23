32 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
Photo by Trevor Hall via Grave Return/Facebook
Grave Return
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Bellysleepers
6 pm at Playalinda Brewing Company, 305 S. Washington Ave, Titusville.
Elizabeth Ward
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Night Hang: Chris Cortez Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Moloko Plus
8 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Open Mic: The Voice of Melrose
6 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Paleface
9 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.
Road to Asteria: Hi I'm Ghost
10 pm at Shine, 25 Wall Street Plaza.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Friday, Jan. 25
Awesome and the Ass Kickers, Swift Knuckle Solution, Grave Return, Dead Cat Lounge, Declared Ungovernable
8 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
The Beautiful Bastards
9 pm at Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.
The Bronx Boys With Colin Farrell
7:30 pm at Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub, 2421 Curry Ford Road.
Chad Andrew, Exander, Ediz
10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Papa Wheelee 9
:30 pm at Casselberry Patio Bar, 2671 S. Highway 17-92, Casselberry.
Roland Loud
10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Thompson-Browne
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Abigail Cline, Theo Moon, Elizabeth Ward
8:30 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Brown Bag Brass Band
9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Hypersona
9:30 pm at Casselberry Patio Bar, 2671 S. Highway 17-92, Casselberry.
OverKilt
9 pm at Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Greco
3 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Naming the Twins
2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Monday, Jan. 28
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Fun Isn't Fair, Post Hunk, Radicalized Youth, Tyler Reinholt
9 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
3D 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Cortez and Koelble
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park..
