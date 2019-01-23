The Heard

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

The Heard

32 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Jan 23, 2019 at 1:16 PM

click image Grave Return - PHOTO BY TREVOR HALL VIA GRAVE RETURN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Trevor Hall via Grave Return/Facebook
  • Grave Return
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Bellysleepers 6 pm at Playalinda Brewing Company, 305 S. Washington Ave, Titusville.
Elizabeth Ward 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Jan. 24
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Night Hang: Chris Cortez Trio 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Moloko Plus 8 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Open Mic: The Voice of Melrose 6 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Paleface 9 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.
Road to Asteria: Hi I'm Ghost 10 pm at Shine, 25 Wall Street Plaza.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Friday, Jan. 25
Awesome and the Ass Kickers, Swift Knuckle Solution, Grave Return, Dead Cat Lounge, Declared Ungovernable 8 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
The Beautiful Bastards 9 pm at Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.
The Bronx Boys With Colin Farrell 7:30 pm at Claddagh Cottage Irish Pub, 2421 Curry Ford Road.
Chad Andrew, Exander, Ediz 10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Papa Wheelee 9:30 pm at Casselberry Patio Bar, 2671 S. Highway 17-92, Casselberry.
Roland Loud 10 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Thompson-Browne 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.

Saturday, Jan. 26
Abigail Cline, Theo Moon, Elizabeth Ward 8:30 pm at Orlando Brewing, 1301 Atlanta Ave.
Brown Bag Brass Band 9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Hypersona 9:30 pm at Casselberry Patio Bar, 2671 S. Highway 17-92, Casselberry.
OverKilt 9 pm at Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.



Sunday, Jan. 27
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Greco 3 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Naming the Twins 2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Monday, Jan. 28
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Fun Isn't Fair, Post Hunk, Radicalized Youth, Tyler Reinholt 9 pm at Uncle Lou's Entertainment Hall, 1016 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 28
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
3D 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave; free.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Cortez and Koelble 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park..


