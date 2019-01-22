Bloggytown

Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Ron DeSantis appoints Carlos Muñiz, who has never been a judge, to Florida Supreme Court

Posted By on Tue, Jan 22, 2019 at 2:49 PM

In the final step in reshaping the Florida Supreme Court, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday named Carlos Muñiz to the high court.

DeSantis has appointed three justices since taking office Jan. 8 in decisions that are expected to shift the court to the right.

Muñiz served as chief of staff to former Attorney General Pam Bondi, as a deputy general counsel to former Gov. Jeb Bush and recently has worked as general counsel for the U.S. Department of Education.

DeSantis earlier appointed South Florida appellate judges Barbara Lagoa and Robert J. Luck to the Supreme Court.



Lagoa, Luck and Muñiz replaced longtime justices Barbara Pariente, R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, who were required to step down this month because of a mandatory retirement age.

The News Service will have a full story later Tuesday.

