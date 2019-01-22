The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 22, 2019

The Heard

Road to Asteria series brings Hi I'm Ghost to Wall Street Plaza

Posted By on Tue, Jan 22, 2019 at 4:01 PM

click to enlarge gal_hi_im_ghost.jpg
The Asteria Arts & Music Festival, returning to Polk County for the third year this April, has begun its hype phase with a series of preview shows across the state. This week, L.A.’s Hi I’m Ghost promotes the fest with a show at Wall Street Plaza’s Shine. Their trademark “spooky riddim” is an interesting fit for a bar not usually associated with dance music – or dancing in general – but at least there’ll be moonshine-soaked cherries.

10 p.m. Thursday; Shine, 25 Wall St.; free-$10; asteriamusicfestival.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Location Details Shine
25 Wall Street Plaza
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
(407) 849-0471; (407) (FAX)
Bar/Pub
Map

Event Details Road to Asteria: Hi I'm Ghost
@ Shine
25 Wall Street Plaza
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., Jan. 24, 10 p.m.
Price: free-$10
Concerts/Events
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Road to Asteria: Hi I'm Ghost @ Shine

    • Thu., Jan. 24, 10 p.m. free-$10

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's new Star Wars land will likely be getting the world's greatest ride Read More

  2. Everything we know about the huge update coming to Jurassic Park at Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

  3. Dave Matthews Band announces Central Florida show set for this summer Read More

  4. The Venue is closing on Sept. 12 and it won't be moving into the Yard at Ivanhoe Read More

  5. Orlando attorney John Morgan wants Florida voters to decide on $15 an hour amendment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation