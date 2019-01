Road to Asteria series brings Hi I'm Ghost to Wall Street Plaza

click to enlarge

Event Details Road to Asteria: Hi I'm Ghost @ Shine 25 Wall Street Plaza Winter Park Area Orlando, FL When: Thu., Jan. 24, 10 p.m. Price: free-$10 Concerts/Events Map

The Asteria Arts & Music Festival, returning to Polk County for the third year this April, has begun its hype phase with a series of preview shows across the state. This week, L.A.’s Hi I’m Ghost promotes the fest with a show at Wall Street Plaza’s Shine. Their trademark “spooky riddim” is an interesting fit for a bar not usually associated with dance music – or dancing in general – but at least there’ll be moonshine-soaked cherries.10 p.m. Thursday; Shine, 25 Wall St.; free-$10; asteriamusicfestival.com