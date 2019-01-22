Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida ranked one of the worst states for highway safety laws

Posted By on Tue, Jan 22, 2019 at 3:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
We all know what a pain it is to drive in Florida, but now there's a study to put into perspective just how bad we compare to the rest of the country.

The Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety released their 2019 Roadmap Report detailing which states have the best and worst traffic safety laws and, you guessed it, Florida was rated one of the worst states.

States were rated on how many of the 16 road safety laws recommended by AHAS they had. If they had fewer than seven, they were marked "red" and if they had at least 9, they were marked "green".

Florida only has five of the recommended laws, missing ones that allow officers to ticket drivers for not wearing their seatbelts, make texting and driving a first offense and require all riders on a motorcycle to wear a helmet, to name a few.



This should come as no surprise since Florida drivers are ranked among the nation's worst with some of the highest traffic accident-related death rates.

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Annual Report for 2017, Florida had 402,385 reported crashes resulting in 3,116 deaths.

The worst ranked state in the report is South Dakota, having only two of the recommended 16 laws, while the best state is Rhode Island with 13.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's new Star Wars land will likely be getting the world's greatest ride Read More

  2. Everything we know about the huge update coming to Jurassic Park at Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

  3. Dave Matthews Band announces Central Florida show set for this summer Read More

  4. The Venue is closing on Sept. 12 and it won't be moving into the Yard at Ivanhoe Read More

  5. Orlando attorney John Morgan wants Florida voters to decide on $15 an hour amendment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation