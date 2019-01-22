Tuesday, January 22, 2019
Dave Matthews Band announces Central Florida show set for this summer
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jan 22, 2019 at 12:54 PM
Photo by Danny Clinch via ID PR
The indomitable Dave Matthews Band
have announced details and dates for a huge summer tour kicking off in April (a lil' early but still) that will include several Florida dates.
And though Orlando DMB-heads
got overlooked this time around, there are dates in Jacksonville, West Palm and one just down the highway
.
Dave Matthews Band headlines the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
in Tampa on Wednesday, July 24, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 22.
