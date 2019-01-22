The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 22, 2019

The Heard

Dave Matthews Band announces Central Florida show set for this summer

Posted By on Tue, Jan 22, 2019 at 12:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DANNY CLINCH VIA ID PR
  • Photo by Danny Clinch via ID PR
The indomitable Dave Matthews Band have announced details and dates for a huge summer tour kicking off in April (a lil' early but still) that will include several Florida dates.

And though Orlando DMB-heads got overlooked this time around, there are dates in Jacksonville, West Palm and one just down the highway.

Dave Matthews Band headlines the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Wednesday, July 24, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 22.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's new Star Wars land will likely be getting the world's greatest ride Read More

  2. Everything we know about the huge update coming to Jurassic Park at Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

  3. The Venue is closing on Sept. 12 and it won't be moving into the Yard at Ivanhoe Read More

  4. Orlando attorney John Morgan wants Florida voters to decide on $15 an hour amendment Read More

  5. Virgin Voyages' cruise ship suites will have 'peek-a-boo' showers and rock-n-roll rider sheets Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation