United We Brunch returns to Orlando for one big brunch blowout
By Sarah Cavacini
on Mon, Jan 21, 2019 at 3:17 PM
Photo by Holly Whelden Carpenter
Bloody marys, mimosas and brunch, oh my! Orlando Weekly's
United We Brunch returns to the Orchid Gardens & Ballroom on March 23 for one day only in 2019.
From noon to 3 p.m., enjoy cocktails and food at the ultimate boozy Saturday brunch. Early-bird tickets
are now on sale and VIP tickets include early access at 11 a.m., a private bar and a VIP gift. Don't want VIP? Don't fret; general admission still includes an open bar and brunch bites.
