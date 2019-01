United We Brunch returns to Orlando for one big brunch blowout

Photo by Holly Whelden Carpenter

Bloody marys, mimosas and brunch, oh my!United We Brunch returns to the Orchid Gardens & Ballroom on March 23 for one day only in 2019.From noon to 3 p.m., enjoy cocktails and food at the ultimate boozy Saturday brunch. Early-bird tickets are now on sale and VIP tickets include early access at 11 a.m., a private bar and a VIP gift. Don't want VIP? Don't fret; general admission still includes an open bar and brunch bites.Be sure to check for updates on our site and the @OrlandoWeekly instagram feed.