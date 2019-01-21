Tip Jar

Monday, January 21, 2019

United We Brunch returns to Orlando for one big brunch blowout

Posted By on Mon, Jan 21, 2019 at 3:17 PM

PHOTO BY HOLLY WHELDEN CARPENTER
  • Photo by Holly Whelden Carpenter
Bloody marys, mimosas and brunch, oh my! Orlando Weekly's United We Brunch returns to the Orchid Gardens & Ballroom on March 23 for one day only in 2019.

From noon to 3 p.m., enjoy cocktails and food at the ultimate boozy Saturday brunch. Early-bird tickets are now on sale and VIP tickets include early access at 11 a.m., a private bar and a VIP gift. Don't want VIP? Don't fret; general admission still includes an open bar and brunch bites.

Be sure to check for updates on our site and the @OrlandoWeekly instagram feed.

