Monday, January 21, 2019
Downtown Orlando's Chela Tacos is celebrating their one year anniversary with $12 all-you-can-eat tacos
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Jan 21, 2019 at 3:41 PM
To celebrate one year around the sun, Chela Tacos is going big for tomorrow's Taco Tuesday.
On Jan. 22, the downtown Orlando taco spot located in the Chase Plaza is offering $3 tacos all day long, and all-you-can-eat tacos for just $12 at dinner (slightly reduced from their typical $15 all-you-can-eat Taco Tuesday special).
Plus, if you really want to overdo it, there will be $3 tequila shots and $12 buckets of beer or margarita pitchers.
Last year, Kasa Tapas and Raw Bar rebranded as Chela
, and it would appear going all in on tacos was a wise move.
