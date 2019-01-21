Tip Jar

Monday, January 21, 2019

Downtown Orlando's Chela Tacos is celebrating their one year anniversary with $12 all-you-can-eat tacos

Posted By on Mon, Jan 21, 2019 at 3:41 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHELA TACOS
  • Photo via Chela Tacos
To celebrate one year around the sun, Chela Tacos is going big for tomorrow's Taco Tuesday.

On Jan. 22, the downtown Orlando taco spot located in the Chase Plaza is offering $3 tacos all day long, and all-you-can-eat tacos for just $12 at dinner (slightly reduced from their typical $15 all-you-can-eat Taco Tuesday special).

Plus, if you really want to overdo it, there will be $3 tequila shots and $12 buckets of beer or margarita pitchers.

Last year, Kasa Tapas and Raw Bar rebranded as Chela, and it would appear going all in on tacos was a wise move.



