Band of the Week: Letters to Part

." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Letters to Part
Letters to Part is playing Jan. 27 at Will's Pub with Makari and Softspoken.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
August 2010
Who's in the band?
Y’shua Escobedo-Ortiz (vocals, writer), Hunter Gelsen (lead guitar), Christopher Ramos (bass), Dustyn Murphy ( drums)
Currently available releases:
Our LP A Human Curse
is available on all streaming platforms such as Bandcamp, Spotify, Pandora, iTunes, and Google Play.
Websites:
Our main website is www.letterstopart.com
. Also, here’s a link to all of our content available https://linktr.ee/letterstopart
Describe your sound in five words:
captivating, warm, embracing, uplifting, and rejuvenating
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Our most memorable night was the Stoneman Douglas Benefit Show. a personal experience and we were luckily enough to perform in memory of someone we lost that day, personally.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We definitely enjoy sharing the stage with Makari! Great dudes putting a lot of themselves into what they love. Something we relate to on a tremendous scale.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
Biggest comparison we get is to circa survive, unfortunately. Even though we do love what the guys have done for the musical world.. we definitely wanna stray away from that comparison. Only because our singer is high-ranged. A lot of artist are high-range , BUT we’re artists. Meaning we’re trying to create something pure and original, from us. For example, just because Donovan of Hail The Sun has a similar voice to Anthony Green... doesn’t mean they are circa survive. Donnie is just great at singing at a higher range. Have to really pull apart music and dissect it. To truly appreciate the craft, and recognize what the artist is truly doing. Creating.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band?
The best feeling about playing locally is creating a true fan base and community. Music has always brought me closer to anyone I know. I want our music to do the same. A safe space where everyone can just, be.
Any big news to share?
We’re working hard on a couple of new songs to release for the new year. As well as bunch of tours and possibly a split.