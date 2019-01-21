The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 21, 2019

The Gist

A pirate-themed hotel is coming to Legoland Florida in 2020

Posted By on Mon, Jan 21, 2019 at 3:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LEGOLAND FLORIDA RESORT
  • Photo via Legoland Florida Resort
Legoland's new hotel wants to be a totally immersive, swashbuckling adventure.

Legoland Florida recently released a few details about the upcoming Pirate Island Hotel, opening in the spring of 2020.

The hotel, which is only a few steps away from Legoland park, will include 150 pirate-themed rooms, free breakfast, a pool deck, scavenger hunts and in-room treasure chests.

And don't worry, you adult pirates, there's a bar right in the hotel lobby.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LEGOLAND FLORIDA RESORT
  • Photo via Legoland Florida Resort
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's new Star Wars land will likely be getting the world's greatest ride Read More

  2. Everything we know about the huge update coming to Jurassic Park at Universal's Islands of Adventure Read More

  3. Florida cop ran over two people lying on road to watch lunar eclipse Read More

  4. Ron DeSantis wants to nix Florida private school scholarship waitlist for low-income students Read More

  5. Downtown Orlando's Chela Tacos is celebrating their one year anniversary with $12 all-you-can-eat tacos Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation