A pirate-themed hotel is coming to Legoland Florida in 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Legoland Florida Resort

click to enlarge Photo via Legoland Florida Resort

Legoland's new hotel wants to be a totally immersive, swashbuckling adventure. Legoland Florida recently released a few details about the upcoming Pirate Island Hotel, opening in the spring of 2020.The hotel, which is only a few steps away from Legoland park, will include 150 pirate-themed rooms, free breakfast, a pool deck, scavenger hunts and in-room treasure chests.And don't worry, you adult pirates, there's a bar right in the hotel lobby.