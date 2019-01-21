Monday, January 21, 2019
A pirate-themed hotel is coming to Legoland Florida in 2020
By Sarah Cavacini
Photo via Legoland Florida Resort
Legoland's new hotel wants to be a totally immersive, swashbuckling adventure.
Legoland Florida
recently released a few details about the upcoming Pirate Island Hotel, opening in the spring of 2020.
The hotel, which is only a few steps away from Legoland park, will include 150 pirate-themed rooms, free breakfast, a pool deck, scavenger hunts and in-room treasure chests.
And don't worry, you adult pirates, there's a bar right in the hotel lobby.
click to enlarge
Photo via Legoland Florida Resort
