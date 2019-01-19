The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, January 19, 2019

The Heard

Chicago rapper Noname brings rising heat and old-school grandeur to Orlando

Posted By on Sat, Jan 19, 2019 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge Noname at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Noname at the Beacham
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Noname at the Beacham, Jan. 17

Chicago rapper Noname is rising fast. Though evident in the size of the Orlando crowd that received the budding artist, the surer testament to her heat was their clear intensity. And she met it with a big show.
click to enlarge Noname at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Noname at the Beacham
A velvet union of hip-hop, jazz and R&B, Noname’s sound rolls like a sharpened Ladybug Mecca with more agility, more gears and the Midas lyrical touch of a poet. Though she’s got palpable buzz and currency right now, her music is an old-school kind of organic and not at all emblematic of our ADHD internet times.
click to enlarge Noname at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Noname at the Beacham
Rather than the typical rap show, Noname’s jazzy penchant was consummated live with a lush four-player band. On record, she moves between rap and song as if they were natural extensions of each other, yin and yang.
click to enlarge Noname at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Noname at the Beacham
Some of that up-close personality, versatility and virtuosity, however, was a little lost in the grandness and sprawl of her stage arrangement, which also included three backup singers who did the melodic heavy lifting. With corps and production that were better to look at than to actually hear, the performance would’ve benefited greatly from shifting the focus from the presentation back to the artist herself.
click to enlarge Noname at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Noname at the Beacham
But no question, Noname’s got the goods, the ambition and the momentum. And at this rate, she’s on the fast track to making sweet irony of her self-effacing name.
click to enlarge Noname at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Noname at the Beacham
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here's where furloughed government workers can score free stuff in Orlando Read More

  2. Florida ranks as the 'most dangerous state' for seniors, says report Read More

  3. Scottish Highland Games return to Winter Springs this weekend Read More

  4. Verizon customers report massive outages in Orlando Read More

  5. You can now get a frozen cocktail on a stick at Disney Springs Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation