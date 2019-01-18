Tip Jar

Friday, January 18, 2019

You can now get a frozen cocktail on a stick at Disney Springs

Posted By on Fri, Jan 18, 2019 at 1:45 PM

You can now get brain freeze while copping a buzz at Disney Springs.

Paddlefish, the fancy seafood restaurant sited in an old paddleboat, announced this week that they will begin serving Buzz Pop Cocktails push-up pops. Unusually for boozy frozen treats, each of the frozen pops contains as much alcohol as a 30-proof cocktail. (Find Paddlefish on Google Maps)

Buzz Pop Cocktails makes their treats, which come in eight different flavors including Moscow mule, mango passionfruit and lemon drop, from frozen fruit and rum. If it matters, they're fat-free and contain less than 100 calories.

Related Paddlefish proudly presents a multilevel showcase of seafood grandeur: Showboating
Paddlefish proudly presents a multilevel showcase of seafood grandeur
Showboating
By Faiyaz Kara
Restaurant Review

Paddlefish will sell the firewater pops for $12 to $14 each.



