Friday, January 18, 2019
You can now get a frozen cocktail on a stick at Disney Springs
Posted
By Jessica Bryce Young
on Fri, Jan 18, 2019 at 1:45 PM
click to enlarge
-
photo via Paddlefish on Instagram / @paddlefishorl
You can now get brain freeze while copping a buzz at Disney Springs.
Paddlefish, the fancy seafood restaurant sited in an old paddleboat, announced this week that they will begin serving Buzz Pop Cocktails push-up pops. Unusually for boozy frozen treats, each of the frozen pops contains as much alcohol as a 30-proof cocktail. (Find Paddlefish on Google Maps
)
Buzz Pop Cocktails makes their treats, which come in eight different flavors including Moscow mule, mango passionfruit and lemon drop, from frozen fruit and rum. If it matters, they're fat-free and contain less than 100 calories.
Paddlefish will sell the firewater pops for $12 to $14 each.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: Disney Springs, boozy ice pops, Disney drinking, Disney for adults, Image