You can now get a frozen cocktail on a stick at Disney Springs

You can now get brain freeze while copping a buzz at Disney Springs.Paddlefish, the fancy seafood restaurant sited in an old paddleboat, announced this week that they will begin serving Buzz Pop Cocktails push-up pops. Unusually for boozy frozen treats, each of the frozen pops contains as much alcohol as a 30-proof cocktail. (Buzz Pop Cocktails makes their treats, which come in eight different flavors including Moscow mule, mango passionfruit and lemon drop, from frozen fruit and rum. If it matters, they're fat-free and contain less than 100 calories.Paddlefish will sell the firewater pops for $12 to $14 each.