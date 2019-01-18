Verizon customers report massive outages in Orlando

click to enlarge
-
Screen grab via DownDetector.com
Due to a massive outage, many Verizon customers have reportedly been unable to use their phones Friday, and the worst-hit area is Orlando.
According to the site DownDetector
, outages have been reported all over the country, beginning at approximately noon ET. However, the largest affected zone is currently the Orlando metro area.
"We are currently experiencing an outage in Orlando FL and have network technicians deployed to resolve the issue," Verizon said in a statement to Newsweek
. "We do apologize for the inconvenience and are working diligently to get this resolved."
Outside of Orlando, other impacted areas include Hunter's Creek, Winter Park, Kissimmee and Winter Garden, to name a few.
Some users on the site claim they have resorted to using their land lines.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.