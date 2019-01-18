The incomparable Cher covers ABBA at the Amway

click to enlarge
The news that the mighty Cher is hitting the road again, touring behind a new album of Abba covers, Here We Go Again
, with NYC angular-disco vanguard Chic in tow is the equivalent of a dance-music Voltron connecting right in front of your eyes. Eschewing the retirement option that peers like Elton John and Paul Simon recently exercised, the indefatigable singer and entertainer does everything with extra flair – bigger stages, bigger wigs, bigger hooks – and aplomb. And with the songbook of Nordic disco-pop cyborgs Abba at her beck and call, it’s unlikely that a single note will be wasted all night. And lordy, Nile Rodgers’ Chic’s sleek mixture of disco and soul, though possessing a defiantly outsider sensibility (Rodgers has written for David Bowie and Debbie Harry after all), is still without peer four decades later. Bring two or three pairs of shoes.
with Chic | 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7000 | amwaycenter.com
| $54.95-$1,196.50
