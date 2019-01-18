The Heard

Nuyorican twins Nina Sky celebrate Stonewall's Latin night's first anniversary

Posted By on Fri, Jan 18, 2019 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_nina_sky.jpg
Name a more iconic duo than Nina Sky. We’ll wait. Aside from unforgettable hooks in hits like “Move Ya Body” and “Oye Mi Canto,” these Nuyorican twins are responsible for molding the early reggaeton sound of the 2000s and ultimately the Latin trap world of today. If you never had the chance to scream “Boricua, morena, dominicano, colombiano” at the top of your lungs on a dark, crowded dance floor, here’s your chance: Nina Sky is coming to Orlando this weekend to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Stonewall Bar’s “Amor” Latin Saturdays. Cover is $10 until 10 p.m. when it bumps up to $20, so get an early spot.

9 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 | Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | facebook.com/stonewall.orlando | $10-$20

Concerts/Events
