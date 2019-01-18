Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 18, 2019

Bloggytown

Israel's moon rover touches down in Orlando ahead of February launch

Posted By on Fri, Jan 18, 2019 at 8:17 PM

click to enlarge Locked in a custom shipping container, Beresheet is loaded onto a cargo plane at the Ben Gurion Airport in Israel for its flight to Orlando. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SPACEIL
  • Photo courtesy of SpaceIL
  • Locked in a custom shipping container, Beresheet is loaded onto a cargo plane at the Ben Gurion Airport in Israel for its flight to Orlando.
Israel is less than a month away from lofting its first rover to the moon from a Cape Canaveral launchpad. Today, ahead of SpaceX's double-payload mission in February, the little lunar lander named "Beresheet" arrived at the Orlando International Airport after an eight-hour flight from Israel.

"Shipping the spacecraft to the United States is the first stage of a complicated and historic journey to the moon," SpaceIL CEO Ido Anteby said in a press release.

Currently, Beresheet is quarantined in a custom-built, air conditioned shipping container in Orlando. The dishwasher-sized spacecraft will be carefully trucked to a payload processing facility in Cape Canaveral.


"The transporting of Beresheet is a unique challenge since this is a once-in-a-lifetime mission and there is no backup plan – this spacecraft must arrive safely," Eyal Shitrit, Director of Logistics for Israeli Aerospace Industries, said.



SpaceIL, an Israel-based non-profit, and Israeli Aerospace Industries, a state-owned aerospace manufacturer, began working on Beresheet in 2013 with hopes to score a chunk of the $30 million from Google's Lunar X prize, a space competition that ended in early 2018 with no winner.

But SpaceIL persisted, scraping together funds and donations from wealthy figures like casino magnate and Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson. The non-profit neared bankruptcy in 2017 trying to land its final chunks of funding for Beresheet.

click to enlarge Beresheet is loaded onto a truck at the Orlando International Airport on Friday morning. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SPACEIL
  • Photo courtesy of SpaceIL
  • Beresheet is loaded onto a truck at the Orlando International Airport on Friday morning.
Now, SpaceIL will watch SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket carry Beresheet into space next month. SpaceX maintains a "mid-February" timeframe and hasn't set a specific launch date.

Speaking of The Big Cheese: Don't miss this Sunday's Wolf Moon. It'll be a blood moon, so you must refer to it as the Super Blood Wolf Moon.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here's where furloughed government workers can score free stuff in Orlando Read More

  2. Verizon customers report massive outages in Orlando Read More

  3. You can now get a frozen cocktail on a stick at Disney Springs Read More

  4. After years of speculation, Disney World's last remaining nightclub might finally be closing Read More

  5. The 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' will be visible over Orlando this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation