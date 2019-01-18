Here's where furloughed government workers can score free stuff in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando International Airport (MCO)/Facebook

MX Taco: A free taco to government workers (with valid ID) during the shutdown.



Orlando Repertory Theatre : Up to four complimentary tickets to Ella Enchanted The Musical with valid Federal or Coast Guard ID. Performances are Jan.28-Feb.24.

Orlando Philharmonic: Two tickets for the best available seating for performances on Sat. Jan. 19 and Sat. Feb. 2. Tickets can be picked up two hours prior to the show at will call with a valid government ID.



Brightline : Not exactly in Orlando, but free rides (SMART service only) are being offered between its Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations (with valid government ID).

Lucky's Orlando : Sat. Jan. 19 Lucky's is hosting a lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m for workers affected by the government shutdown.

Morse Museum: Free admission with a valid government ID.





Orlando International Airport: Non-perishables, toiletries and baby supplies for TSA workers, Customs and Border Protection, and the Federation Aviation Administration.

PayPal: Interest-free cash advance (one time only) up to $500 (with a minimum of $250) for new or existing U.S. federal government employees.





As long as this completely asinine federal shutdown continues over a fake border crisis, many Orlandoans are paying the price.Since there is no sign of a settlement, if you're affected by this crisis here's where you can take advantage of some local freebies:We'll continue to add to this list. If you would like us to add your organization, email us at editor@orlandoweekly.com.