Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 18, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida ranks as the 'most dangerous state' for seniors, says report

Posted By on Fri, Jan 18, 2019 at 3:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
Many retirees move to Florida to relax and enjoy the eternal summer weather, what they may not know is those characteristics paint a red target on their backs.

A study by The Senior List showed that Florida ranks as the most dangerous state for senior citizens because of its high rates of fraud, violence against seniors and seniors living in poverty.

Although, before you start packing your bags, it is worth noting that the US Census Bureau estimates seniors 65 and older make up 20 percent of Florida's population - one of the highest in the country. Therefore, there is naturally a higher chance for seniors falling victims to these crime because there just happens to be more of them.

The report adds that the safest state for seniors is Iowa.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' will be visible over Orlando this weekend Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida should change law and allow patients to smoke medical marijuana Read More

  3. Orlando Museum of Art may be moving to Lake Nona Read More

  4. A new food hall may be coming to Orlando's Ivanhoe Village Read More

  5. Cleaning crew at Florida governor's mansion tosses out holy water from DeSantis' son's baptism Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation