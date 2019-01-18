Friday, January 18, 2019
Florida ranks as the 'most dangerous state' for seniors, says report
Posted
By Elizabeth Gondar
on Fri, Jan 18, 2019 at 3:31 PM
click to enlarge
Many retirees move to Florida to relax and enjoy the eternal summer weather, what they may not know is those characteristics paint a red target on their backs.
A study by The Senior List
showed that Florida ranks as the most dangerous state for senior citizens because of its high rates of fraud, violence against seniors and seniors living in poverty.
Although, before you start packing your bags, it is worth noting that the US Census Bureau estimates seniors 65 and older make up 20 percent of Florida's population - one of the highest in the country. Therefore, there is naturally a higher chance for seniors falling victims to these crime because there just happens to be more of them.
The report adds that the safest state for seniors is Iowa.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Seniors, Florida, fraud, Image