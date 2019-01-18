Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taps Chris Anderson to lead Seminole County elections

click to enlarge Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his decision to name Chris Anderson, the chief investigations officer for the Seminole County Tax Collector's Office, the county's latest supervisor of elections.Anderson, a former deputy sheriff for Seminole and Indian River counties, will fill the shoes of Michael Ertel, who was elevated to serve as Florida secretary of state following a 13-year stint in the elections supervisor role.A member of the Republican Party, Anderson is a retired U.S. Army combat veteran. In 2017, though he withdrew well before Election Day, he filed to run for state House District 28.According to the Seminole County supervisor of elections site, of the more than 300,000 registered voters, just over 111,000 are registered with the Republican Party, while more than 104,000 are registered as Democrats and more than 87,000 are registered as Independents.