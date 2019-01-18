The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 18, 2019

The Heard

Downtown's only goth night, Memento Mori, celebrates four years this week

Posted By on Fri, Jan 18, 2019 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_adobestock_168415773.jpeg.jpg
Downtown’s only monthly goth night turns four this week, proving that no matter what your mom says, it’s not just a phase. Resident DJ Lavidicus plays the best in industrial, darkwave, EBM and more, just like every other third Monday, while donations are collected to help out with cancer treatments for one of the regulars.

10 p.m. Monday; Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.; free; facebook.com/independentbar.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Memento Mori
@ Independent Bar
70 N. Orange Ave.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
When: Third Monday of every month, 10 p.m.
Price: free
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Independent Bar
70 N. Orange Ave.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
407-839-0457
10pm-3am Sun, Wed., and Thurs.; 9:30pm-3am Friday and Saturday
Bar/Pub and Dance Club
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Memento Mori @ Independent Bar

    • Third Monday of every month, 10 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' will be visible over Orlando this weekend Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida should change law and allow patients to smoke medical marijuana Read More

  3. Orlando Museum of Art may be moving to Lake Nona Read More

  4. A new food hall may be coming to Orlando's Ivanhoe Village Read More

  5. Cleaning crew at Florida governor's mansion tosses out holy water from DeSantis' son's baptism Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation