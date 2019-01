Downtown's only goth night, Memento Mori, celebrates four years this week

click to enlarge

Event Details Memento Mori @ Independent Bar 70 N. Orange Ave. Winter Park Area Orlando, FL When: Third Monday of every month, 10 p.m. Price: free Concerts/Events Map

Downtown’s only monthly goth night turns four this week, proving that no matter what your mom says, it’s not just a phase. Resident DJ Lavidicus plays the best in industrial, darkwave, EBM and more, just like every other third Monday, while donations are collected to help out with cancer treatments for one of the regulars.10 p.m. Monday; Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.; free; facebook.com/independentbar