Amen Dunes show up to the Social after a momentous breakout year

Damon McMahon, the central figure of Amen Dunes, evolved from producing sparse bedroom experiments to recruiting Montreal’s post-rock collective Godspeed You! Black Emperor to produce and be the backing band on his 2014 album, Love
. But last year’s Freedom
has been a breakthrough both critically and commercially. McMahon teamed up with the likes of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ guitarist Nick Zinner and Roman electronic musician Panoram to take his penchant for drony experimentalism and give it polished groove and depth, landing it on several best albums of 2018 lists from the likes of Pitchfork, Spin
and Brooklyn Vegan.
with Arthur | 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org
| $16-$18
