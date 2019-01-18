The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 18, 2019

The Heard

Amen Dunes show up to the Social after a momentous breakout year

Posted By on Fri, Jan 18, 2019 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_sel_amendunes-freedomdeluxe.jpg
Damon McMahon, the central figure of Amen Dunes, evolved from producing sparse bedroom experiments to recruiting Montreal’s post-rock collective Godspeed You! Black Emperor to produce and be the backing band on his 2014 album, Love. But last year’s Freedom has been a breakthrough both critically and commercially. McMahon teamed up with the likes of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ guitarist Nick Zinner and Roman electronic musician Panoram to take his penchant for drony experimentalism and give it polished groove and depth, landing it on several best albums of 2018 lists from the likes of Pitchfork, Spin and Brooklyn Vegan.

with Arthur | 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $16-$18

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' will be visible over Orlando this weekend Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida should change law and allow patients to smoke medical marijuana Read More

  3. Orlando Museum of Art may be moving to Lake Nona Read More

  4. A new food hall may be coming to Orlando's Ivanhoe Village Read More

  5. Cleaning crew at Florida governor's mansion tosses out holy water from DeSantis' son's baptism Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation