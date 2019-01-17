The Heard

Thursday, January 17, 2019

The Heard

Southern Fried Sunday's 13th anniversary marks the end of an era

Posted By on Thu, Jan 17, 2019 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge Matt Woods and the Natural Disasters
  • Matt Woods and the Natural Disasters
This weekend’s 13th anniversary edition of the long-running Southern Fried Sunday is bittersweet. The mini-fest brings fan favorites like Matt Woods, Terri Binion, Laney Jones and more to two stages, but promoter Jessica Pawli says that it marks the end of SFS being a monthly event, opening Southern Fried Sunday up to take advantage of touring bands' schedules and doing bigger – though less regular – Southern Fried shows. That might be partly our fault since we hired Pawli to become our Events & Marketing Manager late last year and have been usurping all of her time. Welcome aboard, Jessica!

3:30 p.m. Sunday; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $5-$13; willspub.org.

