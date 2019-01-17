The Heard

Thursday, January 17, 2019

Richmond rapper Nickelus F announces Orlando show in February

Posted By on Thu, Jan 17, 2019 at 1:25 PM

Richmond rapper and underground legend Nickelus F has announced dates for a swing through the South in February, and be still our beating hearts, the MC will be playing an Orlando show.

Nickelus F first caught national attention in the early '00s after winning 106 & Park's Freestyle Fridays for nearly two months straight. His collaborative tape with Lil Ugly Mane Trick Dice (listen below) reintroduced him in a big way in 2015, and just last year he released his acclaimed solo album Stuck.

Nickelus F and Michael Millions play Soundbar on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15.
