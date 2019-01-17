Thursday, January 17, 2019
Richmond rapper Nickelus F announces Orlando show in February
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Jan 17, 2019 at 1:25 PM
Richmond rapper
Photo via Ticketfly/Facebook
and underground legend Nickelus F
has announced dates for a swing through the South in February, and be still our beating hearts, the MC will be playing an Orlando show.
Nickelus F first caught national attention in the early '00s after winning 106 & Park'
s Freestyle Fridays
for nearly two months straight. His collaborative tape with Lil Ugly Mane Trick Dice
(listen below) reintroduced him in a big way in 2015, and just last year he released his acclaimed solo album Stuck.
Nickelus F and Michael Millions play Soundbar
on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12-$15.
