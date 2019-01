click image Photo via Gasparilla Music Festival/Facebook

Today, Tampa's annual Gasparilla music festival announced the full lineup for it's 2019 edition and it's fully of heavy hitters from all over the country, and our own backyard.This year's lineup includes: The Avett Brothers, Gary Clark Jr., Lukas Nelson & the Promise of the Real, The Pharcyde, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Toro y Moi, Oddissee & Good Compny, White Denim, The Beths, Sleepwalkers, Ruen Brothers, Michigan Rattlers, Hannah Harber & The Lionhearts, J'Nelle, Savants of Soul, Gat$, Flipturn, Glove, Tribal Style, Danny & Alex, Joshua Reilly, Venus Bleu, Fever Beam, Jordan Esker & the 100%, and Garden Club. The Gasparilla Festival will take place in various venues throughout downtown Tampa on Saturday-Sunday, March 9-10. Tickets can be found here.