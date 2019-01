Dirtybird Records' J. Phlip spins for free at Celine

click to enlarge Vitali Gelwich

Fresh off the Holy Ship! cruise, Dirtybird Records’ J. Phlip heads to Celine this week. Bringing Dirtybird’s trademark funky tech house to the dancefloor, J. Phlip shows why she’s become one of the most in-demand names for events across the country. And best of all? It’s free.10 p.m. Friday; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia St.; free; celineorlando.com