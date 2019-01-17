The Heard

Thursday, January 17, 2019

The Heard

Dirtybird Records' J. Phlip spins for free at Celine

Posted By on Thu, Jan 17, 2019 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge VITALI GELWICH
  • Vitali Gelwich
Fresh off the Holy Ship! cruise, Dirtybird Records’ J. Phlip heads to Celine this week. Bringing Dirtybird’s trademark funky tech house to the dancefloor, J. Phlip shows why she’s become one of the most in-demand names for events across the country. And best of all? It’s free.

10 p.m. Friday; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia St.; free; celineorlando.com.

